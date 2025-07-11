JULY 11 — REPORT FROM CONGRESS FROM GEORGE LATIMER THIS WEEK

You have likely read or heard about the Big Ugly Bill that House Republicans passed last week and President Trump has since signed into law. I voted NO because there are many policies I do not agree with and think will hurt our country. I am disturbed by how callous and cruel the policies are that are included in this legislation including billions of dollars in cuts to programs that help the working class access health care and food assistance all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), more than 17 million people will lose their Medicaid or otherwise become uninsured because of this legislation. I recently spoke at the WMCHealth annual legislative breakfast and Medicaid cuts were all people wanted to talk about. WMC treats patients whether they are covered or not. With the federal government cutting funding, it is not clear whether or how much funding WMC will receive to cover the cost of required care. This will affect all patients, not just Medicaid recipients.

This legislation also cuts almost $300 billion in SNAP benefits, which could make it harder to put food on the table for the 317,000 New Yorkers who rely on SNAP, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. According to KFF, in 2022, 78% of people who received SNAP benefits were also covered by Medicaid. So these cuts to Medicaid and SNAP will affect the health and wellbeing of vulnerable Americans in our district and across the country.

And it’s not just Medicaid and SNAP.

The law “defunds” Planned Parenthood, leaving more than a million women without access to needed care like cancer screenings and birth control they would normally receive at Planned Parenthood.

The law also rescinds or phases out environmental protections. including phasing out clean energy production and investment tax credits and ending long-standing home energy efficiency tax credits. This will increase home energy costs for New York families by an average of $300 a year, according to Energy Innovation.

I am very concerned about how the policies included this law will be implemented and how it will affect the most vulnerable in our country. I will continue to find ways to make life easier and more affordable for New Yorkers.