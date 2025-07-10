JULY 10 — WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER REACHES NEW CONTRACT WITH INTERNS. STRONG NEW CONTRACT UNION SAYS.

Hits: 76

As New Interns Start, About 500 Doctors at pivotal Hospital Reach Agreement on Contract

Valhalla, NY—After about seven months of negotiations, resident physicians and fellows at Westchester Medical Center (WMC), unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), have reached a tentative agreement with Westchester Medical Center management, helmed by new CEO Dr. David Lubarsky.

While WMC negotiators were slow to address the physicians’ concerns, after months of consistent collective action–including a petition delivery and headline-making rally–the tentative agreement includes the doctors’ central demand for wage equity with nearby peers. The deal comes as hundreds of new interns are starting their residency at WMC this summer.

The CIR members say their union actions forced hospital leadership to address their urgent needs, resulting in a contract that will support their well-being and significantly impact WMC’s ability to keep attracting talented doctors.

Along with wage increases that will put them on par with their peers in the region by 2026–with 22 percent in total wage increases over the five-year life of the contract–the final deal includes demands at the center of the doctors’ fight, like reimbursement for parking costs for off-site rotations.

“This new contract is a huge victory, because the truth is, we were really struggling just to pay our rent and for things like childcare–with some of us even taking on second jobs to pay the bills,” said Dr. Daniel Bassily. “I hope this shows Dr. Lubarsky that we are entering a new era at WMC–that we know our worth and that we will always fight for ourselves, our patients, and future doctors.”

Over the course of their negotiations, the doctors took more action than they have in years, marching on the CEO to deliver a petition, rallying outside the hospital with the support of their union siblings and elected officials, and mass-calling Dr. Lubarsky.

Through their actions, they also won several critical new benefits, including Juneteenth as a paid holiday and a hospital-paid Uber service to keep physicians safe after long shifts.

