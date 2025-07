TONIGHT 7:30 IT’S WHITE PLAINS WEEK NIGHT THE JULY 11 REPORT WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS — FIOS CH 45 AND WP CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 49

COMMON COUNCIL APPROVES FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR GALLERIA CITY. TIMETABLE FOR APPROVAL DRIFTS INTO 2026? COUNCIL CAN CHANGE PLAN AT ANY TIME GOMEZ ASSURES

NEW SURVEY INTRODUCES, STARTS DEVELOPMENT OF MULTI GENERATIONAL COMMUNITY CENTER FOR ALL AGES IN THE FUTURE DOWNTOWN! NO SITE AS YET.

OBJECTIVE:CONSOLIDATING THESE 4 DEPARTMENT OFFICES INTO THE NEW FACILITY TO COME, SEE ALL ABOUT IT

BEELINE BUSES IN COUNTY LOSING RIDERS EVERY MONTH–$1 MILLION IN LOST REVENUES EVERY MONTH. COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ASKS LEGISLATURE TO SET FINES FOR FARE SKIP.

COMMON COUNCIL SETS HEARING TO APPROVE SALE OF POST ROAD PROPERTY TO

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL FOR $11.5 MILLION: PURPOSE TO BUILD A SHARED PARKING GARAGE

CITY TAX BILLS ARRIVE ACROSS THE CITY

HEAVY OVERNIGHT RAINS OVERFLOW STORM DRAINS DESPOIL WATERS OFF THE SOUTH SHORE OF THE COUNTY MAKING BACTERIA CONTENT THE SOUND BEACHES UNHEALTHY IN SEARING HEATWAVE THIRD BEACH CLOSING IN A MONTH.

