JULY 2—PLAYLAND ARBITRATION PANEL RULES IN COUNTY’S FAVOR. STANDARD AMUSEMENTS WRONG IN NOT GIVING COUNTY CHANCE TO “CURE”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON ARBITRATION PANEL’S RULING REGARDING PLAYLAND

Read the Full Ruling Here.

“The Arbitration Panel’s ruling regarding Playland is a significant victory for the people of Westchester County. The Panel affirmed what we’ve said from day one — Standard Amusements had no right to try to tear up a 30-year agreement without giving the County the contractually required opportunity to cure. Their attempted termination was not just wrong — it was legally baseless.

“This ruling exposes Standard’s effort for what it was: an irresponsible attempt to walk away from their obligations and shift blame onto the County. They ignored the clear language in the contract and their rush to terminate was a direct threat to Playland’s future and to the significant public investment made to restore and preserve our beloved park.

“Today, we move forward, as we have done since Standard walked away. We continue to work on our $150-million-dollar investment by repairing rides, opening concession stands and serving up summer memories and fun. We are moving forward on the damages claim, and we won’t stop until we have a settlement that works for the people on Westchester County.

“While I am County Executive, Westchester County will never be bullied, pushed around or manipulated— especially over a public asset that exists for the joy of children. Here in Westchester we always defend the taxpayers of this County with everything we’ve got.”