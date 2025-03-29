FLASH! THE BIG CUT. $11 BILLION CUT FROM PUBLIC HEALTH. YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST DESCRIBES DAMAGE

Hits: 34

WPCNR HEARTBEAT. By Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, Your Local Epidemiologist. March 29, 2025

There was an abrupt $11B cut to local and state public health (PH) infrastructure yesterday. I don’t think people realize what this means:

– Want an updated system to check your immunizations instead of digging through documents? PH no longer able to carry out upgrades to immunization information systems

– Want your mayor to save money by addressing the opioid epidemic? PH no longer able to carry out upgrades to disease surveillance and reporting

– Want to know your blood test results faster? PH no longer able to carry out major laboratory renovations and modernization

– Want to know if and how measles is spreading to protect your family? PH no longer able to perform wastewater testing

– Want your grandma in a nursing home to live a long, prosperous life? PH has to discontinue infection control education for nursing homes.

The broad media narrative is that these rescissions are about Covid-19 tests and vaccines. That’s just wrong. This money is indeed being used for Covid-19—used to address key vulnerabilities identified during the pandemic.

But, PH is inherently crosscutting. Capacity in one area strengthens capacity across the board

This is just the latest in a long pattern, including sidelining scientific advancements, cutting USDA programs that support healthy eating, canceling global cooperation so we are safer in the U.S., and abruptly future cohorts of public servants.

This is not America first.