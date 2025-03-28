CON ED SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE PRICE HIKES PUBLIC HEARINGS AND COMMENT HOW TO DO IT

|Here’s how to make your voice heard:
🔹 Virtual Public Hearings:
📅 Tuesday, April 8, 2025: 1:00 PM & 5:30 PM
📅 Wednesday, April 9, 2025: 1:00 PM & 5:30 PM
🔹 To Speak at a Hearing:
👉 Register by April 7 (for April 8 hearings) or April 8 (for April 9 hearings):
📲 Register HERE or call 1-800-342-3330
🔹 Submit Written Comments by November 21, 2025:
✍️ Online: Visit HERE and search case “25-E-0072” or “25-G-0073”
📬 Mail: Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350
📞 Phone: 1-800-335-2120
Need special accommodations? Call 1-518-473-9463.
Your voice matters — help shape decisions that impact your utility costs!
‘