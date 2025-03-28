CON ED SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE PRICE HIKES PUBLIC HEARINGS AND COMMENT HOW TO DO IT

Dear members—

On Monday, March 10th, The Westchester County Board of Legislators took decisive action to defend Westchester residents against Con Edison’s proposed double-digit rate increases. The Board voted to become a party to the major rate case in New York State with County Executive Ken Jenkins. This action ensures the people of Westchester will have a voice during the proceedings.

The NYS Public Service Commission (NYSPC) is reviewing Con Edison’s proposed price hikes, which, if approved, will increase residential customers’ bills by an average of 11.4% for electricity and 13.3% for gas by 2026.

The NYSPC is now accepting public comments. Your input about these proposed electric and gas delivery price hikes is critical and will be considered by the NYPSC before making any final decisions.