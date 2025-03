WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 PM EDT THE MARCH 28 REPORT WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG AND FIOS CH 45 AND OPTIMUM CH. 76

Hits: 58

CRATERS OPEN UP ON INTERSTATE 80! INFRASTRUCTION QUESTIONS WORRIES FLY! JUST A LITTLE DETAIL AND HEAP BIG DELAYS. WHO KNEW? WHERE’S TRAFFIC AND WEATHER TOGETHER GONE?

ARE THESE BRIDGES AND HIGHWAYS ALL OVER 70 YEARS OLD SAFE? TAKE YOUR PARACHUTE

ADMINSTRATION SAYS COVID WAS “YEARS AGO.” IS IT OVER IN WESTCHESTER. NO THE LATEST PROJECTIONS– VACCINES RESEARCH HALTED.

STATE CONSIDERS REFORM ON DISCLOSURE PROCEDURES. WESTCHESTER D.A. SAYS DISCLOSURE PROCEDURES ARE BROKEN. NO DETAILS ON WHAT THE LEGISLATURE IN NY IS CONSIDERING. CAN WE KNOW WHAT YOU’RE THINKING OF DOING PERHAPS?

THE STATE BUDGET STORY

ADMINISTRATION IN WASHINGTON TRIES TO CLAW BACK COVID RELIEF NOT SENT

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS…

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 23 YEARS