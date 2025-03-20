MARCH 20–NEWCOMER TO WHITE PLAINS REACTS TO THE WHITE PLAINS OF TODAY, DEVELOPMENT.

Hits: 58

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. MARCH 20, 2025:

Dear White Plains Week:

I would like to suggest that you interview neighborhood association representatives about the communities of White Plains. I had no idea that there were so many! And I don’t know where they are all located and the area they encompass. It would be interesting to hear how developments impact each community.

I’ve been in contact with Martin Berger about the project on Westchester Ave. I live on Franklin Ave. and I’m President of the co-op board where I live. Until I saw the Common Council meeting a couple of years ago, I had no knowledge of what was proposed. I contacted Mr. Berger, and he was very receptive to speaking with me, met with the board, and reached out to me again when changes to the development were going to be proposed.

I am not a fan of the Galleria property proposal.

I think that it is too much for that space and talk about congestion! As you presented a few years back when bus and bike lanes were going to be part of the Tarrytown Rd. corridor, and as mentioned over the years, there is one primary way in and out of White Plains (Main St. and Hamilton Ave)….

can you imagine what it is going to look like when 5,000 people are added to that two block area!

Not everyone works in NYC and will take Metro North.

Not everyone wants to walk where they have to go or have business in the area which makes it a sensible alternative to walk.

And the high-end restaurants that are proposed! As Councilman Brasch mentioned, there are lower income families in White Plains.

Do you realize that we don’t have any fast-food restaurants in downtown White Plains? No McDonalds, Burger King, Tocco Bell, Wendy’s. Or even restaurants like Olive Garden and Apple Bee’s. Maybe these types of restaurants should be considered.

Signed (A new Resident of White Plains recently moved to White Plains.)