MARCH 20–FEEDING WESTCHESTER FACES $2 MILLION LOSS OF GOVERNMENT FUNDING– 25% OF NEW YEAR BUDGET

Hits: 56

A Feeding Westchester breadline on a 30 degree morning last year. Inflation and defunding threaten the food supply.

INFLATION FROM TARIFFS, BIRD FLU SKYROCKET COSTS OF SUPPLYING MEALS TO COUNTY

WPCNR THE HUNGER STORY. By John F. Bailey. March 20, 2025:

Feeding Westchester announced last night it faces a $2 Million loss of government funding .

Ryan Brisk Vice President of Operations and Procurement addressing the audience including many politicians and representatives reported the lost $2 million dollar reduction on the zoom last night. And, there could be more government cuts by July the start of the next fiscal year, Feeding Westchester does not know.

He cited two other situations aggravating the loss of operating funds:

Planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada could be expected to create commensurate inflation prices on foods imported from those two countries.

One example is the cost of eggs. He cited a truck of eggs $50,000, but the latest contracted order was raised to $150,000 for a truck of eggs, and Feeding Westchester did not have the financial resources to pay 200% hike.

The spread of bird flu further complicates staples because of the rising cost of eggs (now $6 a dozen).

Karen Erren, CEO of Feeding Westchester said Feeding Westchester ability to feed county residents that currently makes 229,000 Neighborhood visits each month that deliver 19.3 million months and distributes 23 million pounds of food would be impacted and the organization was planning how to replace the as of now 25% loss of funds for the 2025-6 fiscal year.

When Feeding Westchester was founded in 1988 the organization fed between 175,000 and 140,000 a month. Today that has grown to 275,000 monthly. Westchester County population is 1,000,400 persons.

Other non profits that distribute food will be similarly affected.