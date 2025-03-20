March 20—Administration Rejects Alternative Social Security Office Location in White Plains

Hits: 47

COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS BLASTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR ABANDONING WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS

BY REJECTING BIPARTISAN PLAN TO KEEP SOCIAL SECURITY HEARING OFFICE IN WHITE PLAINS

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is slamming the Trump administration’s decision to reject a bipartisan effort—led by Jenkins, U.S. Congressman George Latimer, and U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler—to keep the Social Security Hearing Office in White Plains open. Despite the County’s offer to house the office in County-owned space to ensure continued access, Acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek turned his back on Westchester residents.

In a letter to Latimer, Dudek stated that residents seeking Social Security services could instead travel to Lower Manhattan, New Haven, CT, the Bronx, or Goshen. Jenkins said the Trump administration is indifferent to seniors, individuals with disabilities and other vulnerable residents who depend on these services.

Jenkins said: “This is a disgraceful decision that prioritizes bureaucratic indifference over the well-being of Westchester residents. The Trump administration is effectively cutting off access to Social Security resources for those who need them most. Westchester County will not stand by while Washington abandons our communities. I will continue fighting alongside Congressman Latimer and Congressman Lawler to ensure our residents are not left behind.”

With the lease on the current Hearing Office at 75 S. Broadway in White Plains set to expire on May 31, Jenkins said they are exploring more options.