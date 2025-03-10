MARCH 10 — FORE! WESTCHESTER GOLF COURSES OPEN WEDNESDAY. BOOK YOUR TEEOFF TIME NOW

Hits: 43

[Ardsley, NY] – Hit the fairways, make birdies and play like a champ! Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake in Yonkers, Maple Moor in White Plains and Saxon Woods in Scarsdale will open Wednesday, March 12, and Hudson Hills in Ossining and Mohansic in Yorktown Heights will open Wednesday, March 19, weather and conditions permitting.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Westchester County’s six public golf courses offer scenic fairways, challenging layouts and top-notch facilities for all skill levels. Enjoy beautifully maintained greens, stunning landscapes and affordable play. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, a great round awaits.”

Tee time reservations may be made online (non-Park Pass holder) or by phoning the individual courses. Walk-up reservations will also be accepted. All of the courses have onsite restaurants, halfway houses and full-service pro shops. Driving ranges are available at Dunwoodie, Mohansic, Saxon Woods and Sprain Lake.

Any available E-Z Reserve spots will be sold at the courses. E-Z Reserve lets golfers with a Westchester County Park Pass block out a regular Saturday or Sunday tee time for a period of 30 weeks.

Commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “Grab your clubs and hit the fairways—our golf courses, which feature breathtaking views, are calling. Epic swings and picture-perfect greens—let’s golf Westchester and make this season unforgettable!”

