COMMUNITY MEDIA UPDATE

Community Media and Public Policy

Certain laws enacted on the federal, state and municipal levels impact public access community media centers like BronxNet, and our work to provide local content, workforce development opportunities, and access to media education and technological resources for the people of the Bronx.

Help Protect Local Voices and Support Community Media

BronxNet has been providing students and the public at large with media education and access to technology, studios, and services for over 30 years and we need your help to help protect these vital public resources.

Share your voice with your elected officials to let them know that you want your community media network to continue serving you and your community well into the future.

Legislation for Community Media

The Tech Equity & Access to Media (TEAM-NY) bill (bill numbers pending), formerly known as the Community Media Reinvestment Act – is expected to be reintroduced as a bill in both the New York State Senate and the New York State Assembly. TEAM-NY would help secure the future of Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) community media access centers around New York State, provide support for broadband infrastructure, and provide funds for municipalities and the state of New York. Cable companies have been required to provide community benefits support for PEG access and municipalities but in a shifting and increasingly more consolidated media landscape, “cord-cutting” is resulting in reduced support. TEAM-NY proposes that streaming and satellite companies contribute to a fund, with revenue from that fund going to support the PEG centers, broadband, New York State, and its municipalities. This will help communities thrive with local information, access to workforce training, media studios, media technology, digital equity and much more.