MARCH 10 —BOARD OF LEGISLATORS

Westchester County Board of Legislators Joins Fight Against

Con Edison’s Proposed Rate Hikes

In a unanimous, bipartisan vote on Monday night, the Board agreed to become a party to the major rate case in New York State alongside Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins.

This proactive move highlights the County’s unified commitment to protecting working-class families, seniors and business owners and safeguarding the availability of affordable electricity and gas for all Westchester residents.

The Board’s decision to join the rate case with the County Executive ensures that Westchester’s concerns will remain central throughout the proceedings and amplifies the voices of those who would be directly impacted by these rate hikes. Westchester County leadership is actively fighting for fairness and accountability in defending residents from unjustified utility rate increases.

Con Edison’s proposed rate hike for 2026 is being reviewed by the New York State Public Service Commission. If approved, rates for residential customers would increase an average electric bill by 11.4% and an average gas bill by 13.3% by 2026, according to Con Edison. The Public Service Commission will decide on the final rates after a months-long process. County Executive Ken Jenkins, Chairman Vedat Gashi and other legislators will participate in the Public Service Commission’s online hearing in early April.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.