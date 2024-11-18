NOVEMBER 18–PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI ANALYSIS OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Hits: 31

November 18, 2024

Steve’s 2024 Election Re-Cap

The Popular Vote – President*

Trump (Rep.) 76,519,421 49.92%

Harris (D) 73,872,728 48.19%

Stein (Green) 764,908 0.50%

Kennedy (Ind.) 737,643 0.48%

Oliver (Lib.) 634,858 0.41%

All others 747,668 0.50%

Total votes cast: 153,277,226

Trump plurality 2,646,693

Note: 50.08% of all votes were cast for someone other than D. Trump.

Estimated Turnout: 155,000,000 or 63.3% of all eligible voters

Source : Associated Press 98.1% of all votes counted & reported (as of 11/17/24)

Electoral College – President Steve’s Forecast Change

Trump (Rep.) 312 264 +48

Harris (Dem.) 226 274 -48

Others 0 0 0

How did the pollsters’ do?

RCP average SR forecast* Actual

Trump (R) 48.6% 48% 50%

Harris (D) 48.7% 49% 48%

Other/Undecided 2.7% 3% 2%

*I called 47/50 states + DC correctly, including the battleground states of: PA.; NC; Nevada & Arizona. I missed: Iowa, Georgia, Michigan & Wisconsin.

State certifications for the Electoral College Deadline: 12/11/2024

NATIONAL VOTE TOTALS FOR THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES*

Republican 73,199,951 50.90%

Democratic 68,359,554 47.53%

Others 2,263,285 1.57%

Total vote cast* 143,822,790

Republican plurality 4,840,397

*source: Charles Cook Report 11/15/24

Current House (2023-25) New House (2025-27)

SR forecast

Rep. 220 218* 216

Dem. 213 212 219

Other 0 0 0

Vacant/Uncalled 2 5

*3 vacancies are anticipated as a result of President-elect Trump’s selection of nominees for: UN Ambassador; Attorney General and CIA.

UNITED STATES SENATE

Change SR Forecast

Rep. 49 52 + 3 51

Dem./Ind. 51 47 – 4 49

Other 0 0 0

Uncalled 0 1 (PA.)

FUNDRAISING TOTALS (estimate)

Trump (Rep.) campaign $ 1.2 billion + $ 300 million surplus

Harris (Dem.) campaign $ 1.6 billion – $ 20 million deficit