NOVEMBER 18–PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI ANALYSIS OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

November 18, 2024    

 

 Steve’s 2024 Election Re-Cap

 

The Popular Vote – President*

Trump (Rep.)            76,519,421            49.92%

Harris (D)                  73,872,728            48.19%

Stein (Green)                  764,908              0.50%

Kennedy (Ind.)               737,643              0.48%

Oliver (Lib.)                     634,858              0.41%

All others                          747,668              0.50%

 

Total votes cast:       153,277,226

Trump plurality       2,646,693

 

Note: 50.08% of all votes were cast for someone other than D. Trump.

Estimated Turnout:     155,000,000 or 63.3% of all eligible voters

 

Source: Associated Press 98.1% of all votes counted & reported (as of 11/17/24)

 

Electoral College – President              Steve’s Forecast     Change

Trump (Rep.)              312                               264                         +48

Harris  (Dem.)             226                               274                         -48

Others                                  0                                    0                              0

 

How did the pollsters’ do?

                                   RCP average          SR forecast*      Actual

Trump (R)                              48.6%                   48%          50%

Harris (D)                               48.7%                   49%          48%

Other/Undecided                   2.7%                      3%            2%

 

*I called 47/50 states + DC correctly, including the battleground states of:  PA.; NC; Nevada & Arizona. I missed: Iowa, Georgia, Michigan & Wisconsin.

 

State certifications for the Electoral College Deadline: 12/11/2024

 

NATIONAL VOTE TOTALS FOR THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES*

Republican                        73,199,951            50.90%

Democratic                       68,359,554             47.53%

Others                                    2,263,285               1.57%

 

Total vote cast*               143,822,790

Republican  plurality      4,840,397

 

*source: Charles Cook Report 11/15/24

          

                             Current House (2023-25)     New House (2025-27)

                                                                                                                 SR forecast

Rep.                                            220                                   218*             216

Dem.                                           213                                   212               219

Other                                              0                                          0                    0

Vacant/Uncalled                        2                                          5

 

*3 vacancies are anticipated as a result of President-elect Trump’s selection of nominees for: UN Ambassador; Attorney General and CIA.

 

UNITED STATES SENATE

 

                                                                                          Change               SR Forecast

Rep.                         49                       52                          + 3                        51

Dem./Ind.             51                       47                          –  4                         49

Other                        0                          0                                                            0

Uncalled                  0                          1   (PA.) 

 

 

FUNDRAISING TOTALS (estimate)

 

Trump (Rep.) campaign              $ 1.2 billion          + $ 300 million surplus

Harris (Dem.) campaign             $  1.6 billion          –  $   20 million deficit

