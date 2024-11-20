NOVEMBER 21– U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION REDUCING OPERATING HOURS AT FOUR NORTHERN BORDER CROSSINGS IN NEW YORK STATE

Hits: 38

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON LOOSE BORDER:

“I strongly oppose the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s decision to reduce operating hours at four crossings on New York’s border with Canada. While the Biden-Harris Administration has achieved measurable success in enhancing southern border security, New York is experiencing a dramatic increase in irregular crossings along our northern border.

“My Administration has already taken actions to further defend our northern border: redirecting $5 million in federal State Homeland Security Program funding to enhance security efforts at New York’s border with Canada, including by purchasing additional tools to support investigations into transnational criminal organizations.

We have also increased staff and technological capacity for New York State Police, which includes a comprehensive drone management system and handheld X-ray machines. While these important resources will help keep New Yorkers safe and manage the spike in illegal border crossings, greater federal support is crucial to meet the magnitude of migration we are seeing.

“Republicans in Congress failed to pass a bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill earlier this year that would have given states like New York greater resources to handle the influx of migrants nationwide, and New York can no longer afford to wait for federal lawmakers to act. We need to expand enforcement at the northern border today and I call on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reverse this decision.”