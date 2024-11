TONIGHT AT 8:MUST SEE REPORT ON MENOPAUSE TODAY HOW IT AFFECTS YOU, FERTILITY, ABILITY TO CONCEIVE. ON FIOS CH 45 COUNTY WIDE AND WP OPTIMUM CH 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 23

FOR WOMEN WHO WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT MENOPAUSE,

MEN WHO WANT TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO HELP THEM THROUGH MENOPAUSE

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

DR. AMY BECKLEY OF PROOV.COM

MENOPAUSE WHEN IT STARTS.

HOW IT AFFECTS YOUR ABILITY TO CONCEIVE

HOW YOU WILL FEEL IN EARLY MENOPAUSE AND HOW IT DEVELOPS

IS THE MEDICAL PROFESSION TREATING MENOPAUSE EFFECTIVELY? (NO)

IS MENOPAUSE RESEARCH BEING PURSUED AGGRESSIVELY?

HOW MENOPAUSE EFFECTS CAN BE EASED WITH HORMONE PRODUCTION TESTING

HOW HORMONE DEFICIENCIES MIGHT BE BALANCED.

HOW SHE HERSELF WAS ABLE THROUGH HER OWN RESEARCH WAS ABLE

TO CONCEIVE. (SHE NOW HAS AN 11 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER)

MENOPAUSE FOR WOMEN AND HOW IT EFFECTS DIFFERENT AGED WOMEN DIFFERENTLY

REBROADCAST SATURDAY AT 7 ON FIOS CH 45 AND OPTIMUM CH 76 AND

ANYTIME AT WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG