MS. LAURA ECKLEY APPOINTED NEW WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY DIRECTOR

White Plains, NY. – October 24, 2024.

The Board of Trustees of the White Plains Library is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Eckley as the new Director of the White Plains Library following the retirement of Brian Kenney.

Mr. Kenney led the library for the last thirteen years and was responsible, in partnership with the Board, the City of White Plains and the Library Foundation for the transition to digital media, the creation of The Edge (teen library), the transformation of the first floor, the art gallery and auditorium.

Ms. Eckley was recommended unanimously to the Trustees by a Committee comprised of members of the Board of Trustees, Library staff and community members that conducted a nation-wide search.

She will begin her role as the Library Director on this Monday October 28, 2024.

Ms. Eckley brings 25 years of experience, most recently as the Director of the Larchmont Public Library and previously as Library Director of the Bronxville Public Library where she also served as the Director of Children’s Services.

Ms. Eckley received her MLIS from the Palmer School of Library and Information Sciences at Long Island University and holds a certificate from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design on the future of library design.

Ms. Eckley has stated, “I’m honored to join the exceptional staff of the White Plains Public Library. I look forward to working with their dedicated Board of Trustees and continuing to build on the Library’s tradition of providing exceptional library service to the White Plains community.”

Elaine Summers, the President of the Library Board of Trustees said, “The Board is so excited to have attracted such an experienced and energetic new Director.”

Tom Roach, White Plains Mayor stated, “I appreciate the work done by the Library Board of Trustees in finding such an eminently qualified candidate. Having met her, I believe she is the right person at the right time to lead the library into the future.”