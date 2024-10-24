OCTOBER 24 — STATISTICS ON CRIME IN WESTCHESTER UP OR DOWN CHECKED.

Hits: 34
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER OCTOBER 24, 2024:
John,
Fact-checking some of Ms. Lindsay’s claims during the forum (Tuesday October 27):
She said if an illegal immigrant commits a crime in NY, we can’t do
anything about it. In fact, they are subject to the criminal justice
system, same as anyone else.
Ms. Lindsay also said if a young person is arrested and released
without cash bail, that means they avoid punishment. In fact, whether
they get out on cash or cashless bail, they still have to go to
trial, and if convicted (not everyone who is arrested is guilty of a
crime), they get punished.
Furthermore, she stated that the revised FBI crime statistics show
that crime is up. In fact, they show it has declined:
In addition, research shows cashless bail does not lead to an
increase in crime:
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/facts-bail-reform-and-crime-rates-new-york-state
Cliff Blau