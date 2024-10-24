OCTOBER 24 — STATISTICS ON CRIME IN WESTCHESTER UP OR DOWN CHECKED.

Hits: 34

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER OCTOBER 24, 2024:

John,

Fact-checking some of Ms. Lindsay’s claims during the forum (Tuesday October 27):

She said if an illegal immigrant commits a crime in NY, we can’t do

anything about it. In fact, they are subject to the criminal justice

system, same as anyone else.

Ms. Lindsay also said if a young person is arrested and released

without cash bail, that means they avoid punishment. In fact, whether

they get out on cash or cashless bail, they still have to go to

trial, and if convicted (not everyone who is arrested is guilty of a

crime), they get punished.

Furthermore, she stated that the revised FBI crime statistics show

that crime is up. In fact, they show it has declined:

In addition, research shows cashless bail does not lead to an

increase in crime:

Cliff Blau