SUNDAY: THE BIG STOP: THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS REMEMBRANCE AT JACOB PURDY HOUSEW

Hits: 33

THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS is THE BIG STOP.

THE BATTLE THAT AFTER THREE DAYS STOPPED THE ADVANCE OF THE BRITISH FORCES WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY PUSHED GEORGE WASHINGTON’S TROOPS OUT OF THE BATTLE OF BROOKLYN, OUT OF NEW YORK GORGE WASHING ENCAMPED AT PURDY HOUSE THEN LOCATED NEAR BATTLE HILL BUT ON LOWER GROUND.

THE TIME WHEN BRITISH TROOPS WERE MARCHING UP BATTLE HILL, MOSTLY GERMAN HESSIANS ALLIES OF THE BRITISH AND REGULAR BRITISH TROOPS. THE EFFORT WAS TO OVERWHELM THE RETREATING FORCES GENERAL GEORGE WASHINGTON WHO HAD CONSOLIATED ON THE HIGH GROUNDS ABOVE THE SMALL SETTLEMENT AT THE TIME OF WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK.

RESIDENTS AND COLONIAL SOLDERS WERE DUG IN ON THE TOP OF BATTLE HILL WITH CANNON AND THEIR LONG RIFLES ABOVE THE BRONX RIVER IN WHITE PLAINS

THE CHARGE UP THE HILL WAS MET WITH CANNON FIRE AND RIFLE SHOT. THE BRITISH ATTACK WAS STOPPED WITH DEVASTATING CASUALTIES AND SHIFTING ATTACKS ON MILLER HILL TO THE EAST WERE STYMIED. THE BRITISH CALLED OFF THE ATTACKS AND THE BIG STOP HAD BEEN MADE AFTER A STRING OF COLONIAL ARMY DEFEATS.

IT IS NOTWORTHY THAT IN THOSE DAYS IF YOU WERE WOUNDED YOU DIED. WOUNDS GOT INFECTED. YOU HAD TO BELIEVE IN FREEDOM ENOUGH TO GIVE YOUR LIFE FOR IT.

THIS WAS THE FIRST OF THOSE BATTLES THAT LEAD TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA THAT HAS BEEN THE HOPE OF THE WORLD AGAINST DICTATORS, ARROGANT KINGS AND ENSLAVERS OF MANKIND FOR 249 YEARS.

SUNDAY AT PURDY HOUSE RECREATORS RECOGNIZE THE SACRIFICES AND LEGACY OF THAT BATTLE—THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS.