JUNE 13– BLOOD DONATIONS DESPERATELY IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Both theand theare urgently calling for blood donations to prepare for summer, when demand typically spikes due to an increase in severe injuries from car accidents, sports-related injuries and other outdoor activities. Type O- and O+ blood are especially needed.

Supplies are extremely low and scheduled donations have dropped. A single donation can save up to three lives. Volunteer blood donors fulfill a continuous need for a safe supply of blood, platelets and plasma, not only during disasters and emergencies, but also for surgeries and medical procedures for patients who face life-threatening conditions.