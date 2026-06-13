JUNE 13– BLOOD DONATIONS DESPERATELY IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

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Both the New York Blood Center and the American Red Cross are urgently calling for blood donations to prepare for summer, when demand typically spikes due to an increase in severe injuries from car accidents, sports-related injuries and other outdoor activities. Type O- and O+ blood are especially needed.
Supplies are extremely low and scheduled donations have dropped. A single donation can save up to three lives. Volunteer blood donors fulfill a continuous need for a safe supply of blood, platelets and plasma, not only during disasters and emergencies, but also for surgeries and medical procedures for patients who face life-threatening conditions.
Every blood donation saves lives, and repeat donation is the key to maintaining a safe and sustainable blood supply. Blood transfusion plays a critical role in healthcare, benefiting patients who face life-threatening conditions. Transfusions of blood and blood products help patients live longer and with a better quality of life. Blood transfusion also supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Voluntary plasma donations provide critical support to those with hemophilia and immune deficiencies.
The New York Blood Center in Rye schedules donor appointments at www.nybc.org, accepts walk-ins and can help you organize a blood drive in your community. For more information, call 1-800-933-2566.
The American Red Cross in Greater New York works with local groups to schedule blood drives.
To find a drive near you, go to www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.