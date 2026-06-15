JUNE 15–GREENBURGH SUPERVISOR FEINER TO EXPLORE 5 YEAR REASSESSMENTS.

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WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER- JUNE 15,2026:

During the past few months, residents have suggested that the Town of Greenburgh change the way we address assessment changes.

I have been in touch with the Assessor, Edye McCarthy, after speaking to residents and have asked her to put together a report to determine the feasibility of reassessing our properties similar to what Connecticut does. They reassess every five years.

The only change in assessments would be if a homeowner does construction on their home. Otherwise no changes during the five year period.

Several states in the nation do reassessments this way. Would ease some anxiety because there would not be changes annually to the assessments. It is easier for families to budget.

This would require state legislation.

I have asked Edye McCarthy to discuss with colleagues around the state. There are some who like the concept. Others disagree and think it is better to have smaller incremental changes.

What do you think?

I will be reaching out to civic association leaders, village and school boards and State Legislators in the coming months. My e mail is pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor