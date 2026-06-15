JUNE 15- COUNTY DEPT OF PLANNING ISSUES ANNUAL REPORT HIGHLIGHTS EFFORTS AT INCREASING HOUSING

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING SHOWCASES COUNTYWIDE IMPACT THROUGH NEW ANNUAL REPORT

New Annual Report Highlights Department’s Impact on Housing, Infrastructure and Quality of Life

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Planning has released its inaugural annual report, providing a comprehensive look at the department’s role in shaping stronger communities across Westchester County.

The report highlights the department’s impact through initiatives including the creation of approximately 1,250 affordable housing units through the Housing Flex Fund, the release of interactive data dashboards to assist a wide variety of audiences with information about demographic shifts, housing, and transportation. And the launch of the enhanced HomeSeeker platform, which to date has over 15,000 registrants in the system who are finding affordable housing opportunities and applying for these units online.

Through the work of its multiple divisions, the Department of Planning continues to protect the environment and guide responsible development, demonstrating how strategic planning improves quality of life for residents throughout the County. The report showcases the partnerships and investments that are helping build resilient communities while fostering economic development and environmental sustainability for generations to come.

County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “The work of the Department of Planning touches nearly every aspect of life in Westchester County. Whether it’s helping create affordable housing, protecting our environment, supporting infrastructure improvements or partnering with local municipalities, their work strengthens our communities and improves the quality of life for residents every day. This report demonstrates the lasting impact thoughtful planning has on building a stronger Westchester.”

Deputy County Executive Joan McDonald said: “This report offers a transparent look at the collaborative work happening across Westchester County to address housing, infrastructure, sustainability and economic development. In documenting our accomplishments and sharing measurable results, we are strengthening accountability and providing a roadmap for continued progress.”

Westchester County Department of Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez said: “Our first annual report reflects the dedication and expertise of our staff and the many partnerships that make our work possible. It showcases how planning touches every aspect of daily life. We are proud to share our accomplishments and look forward to building on this foundation in the years ahead.”

The report also highlights the department’s continued efforts to support municipalities through planning assistance and grant programs, advance environmental review and sustainability initiatives and coordinate investments that preserve Westchester’s unique character while preparing for future growth.

As the first publication of its kind for the Department of Planning, the annual report establishes a new benchmark for transparency and public engagement. County residents, municipal leaders and community partners are encouraged to explore the report to learn more about the department’s role in shaping Westchester’s future and the impact of its work across the county.

To view the annual report, visit: https://planning.westchestercountyny.gov/