SEPT 24–WHITE PLAINS STICKS WITH SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY PROGRAM NEW FIXED PRICE: 13.3 CENTS/KWH

TO CHOOSE A LOWER RATE YOU MUST OPT-0UT BY MAILING IN OPT-OUT FORM OR CALLING SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER PRIOR TO OCTOBER 20,2024.

WPCNR THE 2025 POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. September 24, 2024:

The City of White Plains informed residents and businesses in White Plains in a letter yesterday it has decided to continue membership in the Sustainable Westchester Community Choice Aggregation Program and would continue to make 100% renewable energy the city choice of electric power.

To choose the lower rate for Con Edison Standard Electric Supply, Small-Commercial and Residential Customers or the 50% Renewable Supply, customers must “opt-out” by the Opt-Out Card provided in the comunication or telephoning Sustainable Westchester at

914-242-4725 Ext. 111 or do so online or choose a different option at

www.sustainablewestchester.org/wp/con-ed-area-pre-enroll.

The new Residential Rates in effect through November 30, 2025.

100% Renewable Energy Rate is 13.298 cents per kilowatt hour (down from 15.06 cents current rate)

50% Renewable Energy Rate is 12.178 per Kilowatt hour.

The Con Edison Standard Electric Supply Rate is 9.6 Cents per Kilowatt Hour

The Small-Commercial business property

Has the same 100% and 50% Renewable rates as Residential Customers have choice of but pays slightly less for the Con Edison Standard Electric Supply: 8.734 cents per KWH.

The city letter notes

“Con Edison supply pricing is variable and may change each month, the Sustainable Westchester Constellation New Energy Inc pricing is fixed for the contract period”(and WPCNR points out avoids demand fluctuation swings during the summer months energy demands in the summer).