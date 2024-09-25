WHITE PLAINS TRAFFIC SURVEY SURFACES –OBSERVATIONS

Hits: 46
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER SEPTEMBER 25, 2024:
Dear Common Council Members,
We just stumbled upon this WP Traffic Survey:
We filled out the Traffic Survey although the questions appear to be more boiler-plate than reflective of current WP Traffic situations. And we included our below comments in the Survey:
“The lower 25 MPH speed limit will help Traffic Safety. . .however most of the cut-thru drvers from other communities are not aware of our new 25 MPR limit.
For instance, Burke Rehabilitation, which has a 15 MPH limit on its own campus, has employees traveling at excessive speeds on Heatherbloom Road where there are no sidewalks. So, the City needs to put electronic speed displays on all the cut-thru residential roads to improve driver communication and citizen safety.
And at high-accident prone intersections increase the number of electronic displays for pedestrian protection in residential areas to the same level as in the Downtown.
Also, the City should consider developing a simple list of “driving instructions” for the many distracted & aggressive drivers and for people who have never taken formal driving instructions. . .so they can actually learn to stop at stop signs and crosswalks. . .always use their turn signals when turning. . .and stop making U-turns over double-yellow lines, particularly on Mamaroneck Ave.
Youth bicycling on certain streets at certain times is dangerous and should be discouraged, not encouraged. And the City should consider regulating electric bikes and scooters which right now can be a menace to drivers, pedestrians and the riders themselves”.
Thank you,
Marie and Ron Rhodes