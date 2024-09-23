SEPT 23–COVID CASES GROW THROUGHOUT REGION. 6 COUNTIES IN MID HUDSON REGION OUTPACE WESTCHESTER IN CASES FIRST TIME ALL YEAR

Hits: 45

NEW CASES “LIGHT” BUT THERE ARE A LOT OUT THERE: NYC: 10,057 CASES. LONG ISLAND 5,714 FROM SEPT 1 THROUGH 19.

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NY Covid Tracker. Observation and Analysis By John F.Bailey

The Mid-Hudson region of Westchester,Rockland, Orange, Putnam Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan Counties, according to today’s new case statistics from the New York Covid Tracker has seen 4,917 new cases of covid reported through September 19.

Westchester County recorded 1,770 of the 7 counties new cases of 4.917 and the other 6 counties, 3,147 marking the first time all year the 6 counties other than Westchester County have surpassed Westchester in new case spread.

Westchester through last Thursday appears headed for a third consecutive week of a rise in cases. Our County is seeing 10.4 persons per 100,000 persons a day on average the last 7 days. Multiply that by the County population of 1,004,000 by 10.04 100,000 segments it works out to 105 new cases a day, 730 a week , and a possible 2,924 cases for the month of September which at 3 weeks through the month trails the September 2023 total new cases of 4,956 .

Unfortunately in the last 10 days of September 2023, cases exploded to 1,621 cases, or 162 a day with schools opening social factors, you name it. If Westchester sees socialization and school spreads and the socializations coming up and we hit 162 a day that means about 1,600 more cases or 4,544 cases this September very close to last September’s total of 4.956. which resulted in those infected people spreading to 2, 174 in all of October.

On November of 2023 the September October cases created 3,356 new cases during November setting the stage for 6,916 new cases in December.

The rise in cases in the Mid Hudson region the last 3 weeks is disturbing, especially since Westchester new cases were less the other 6 counties.

The rest of the New York Metropolitan area: all 5 boroughs of New York City are seeing steady rise the first 20 days of September.

New York City including Staten Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx totaled 10,057 new cases, 529 a day.

Long Island is ahead of the entire Mid-Hudson Region with 5,714 new cases the first 19 days of September 301 new cases a day.

Physicians say they are not seeing as many serious cases of covid.

However we are seeing a less than healthy populace mingling out there.

Westchester County will mostly likely see by the weekend a third straight week of an increase in covid cases, which will make it the 26th week in the 35 weeks of this whole year where cases of covid have gone up. The stat I do not like is how fast the cases are found on the Monday Tuesday and Wednesday following the weekend.

For a local perspective, White Plains Hospital continues to have 50% of patients admitted for procedures test positive for covid. Since Auguust 30, of 135 patients admitted, 67 or 50% have been found to have covid.

Will the fall of 2023 repeat and close out 2024 with a very covid heavy December?

That’s what these numbers in the city, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Region tell me.