JUNE 6— LETTER FROM WASHINGTON

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Neighbor,
The month of June is here! Although time passes quickly, we are working to find meaningful solutions to problems facing you and your community.

 

The affordability crisis, being the center of soaring consumer prices, is impacting households across the country. The plan ahead is clear – relieve the pressure on Americans’ paychecks and restore trust in elected officials to put our country on a prosperous path forward.

 

I will be in D.C. for four voting weeks in June and look forward to discussing with my House colleagues a number of specific actions for us to combat these issues. The times we are living in are increasingly formidable and issues are arising every day. If there is any way my team and I could be of assistance, please let us know.

 

In the minority of the House, we deal with a steady set of proposed legislation which may be structured to ‘sound good’ but contains poison pills of policy that advance extreme ideology over practical governance.

 

I have served in the minority of three other legislative bodies, City Council, County Board of Legislators, NY State Senate – never before have I seen such a willingness of conservatives to ignore the advice and input of our conference. This has prompted a multitude of ‘NO’ votes, and results in having to explain how these bills were structured to be ideological, but carry with them ill advised policies.
IN WASHINGTON
BACK HOME IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX:

Memorial Day festivities have been held, and I participated in events around the district in White Plains, Yonkers, Rye City, Port Chester, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, Co-Op City, and Greenburgh. I enjoyed being able to see so many members of the service and their family members at these events and being able to thank them for their sacrifice to our country. I am proud to represent such brave men and women and will continue to support our service members to the fullest extent possible.

 

As the month draws to a close, we enter graduation season, a momentous period for students across Westchester and the Bronx. Commencement ceremonies mark the transition of a new generation of leaders, and I look forward to seeing what the bright individuals from our community do in the future. Congratulations to all graduates on this remarkable achievement!

Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:

Outrage Over Trump’s Billion Dollar Ballroom

Inflation Crisis Strains Families Across America

The Cost of Trump’s Defense Spending Spree

SURVEY

According to public disclosures that Donald Trump has filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Trump made over 3,700 trades in the first quarter of 2026. Trump has allegedly made millions of dollars through these stock trades, often from corporations that he has publicly supported like Meta, Oracle, and Nvidia.
I want to hear from you:
Should the President be able to trade individual stocks while Americans struggle with the high cost of living?
 Yes
No
Taking this survey will sign you up for future news and updates from our office.

In Congress, I’m fighting for accountability and to make sure your taxpayer dollars are used to make your life better and more affordable, not to make the rich even richer. I fully support a ban of stock trading by Members of Congress and senior administration officials. We cannot tolerate insider trading.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT

Last week, I joined Rivertown’s police chiefs to address rising antisemitic attacks and the increasing use of hate symbols and speech locally, statewide, and nationally. The event was organized by Hastings-On-Hudson Mayor Tom Drake and included thoughtful presentations by Steve Goldberg of the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center and Andrew Grascia, Chief Criminal Investigator for the Westchester County DA. I am eager to work with these partners to ensure we foster a community of acceptance, regardless of religion.

 
IN THE NEWS

I was able to sit down with Mimi Geerges on CSPAN’s Washington Journal to discuss the state of our foreign affairs and congressional news of the week.

 

Watch the full clip here:

Rep. George Latimer on the Iran War and Congressional News of the Week

 
TEXTING SIGN UP

In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
STAY IN TOUCH 

Make sure to follow me on Instagram, FacebookBlueskyTwitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe

 

As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!

 

Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer's signature image

Rep. George Latimer

Member of Congress

Washington D.C. Office

1507 Longworth

House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Bronx Office

177 Dreiser Loop

Room 3

Bronx, NY 10475

White Plains Office

222 Mamaroneck Ave.

Suite 312

White Plains, NY 10605

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