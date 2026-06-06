JUNE 6— LETTER FROM WASHINGTON

The airways highlight the major stains of the moment. Here’s a quick rundown:
$1 Billion for the White House Ballroom
I oppose President Trump’s plan to build an ornate, unnecessary ballroom in the White House. The ballroom was promised to be fully funded by private donations – but now public money is being requested by the President to complete it.
Status: Bipartisan opposition and a legal challenge have stalled ballroom completion. Congress never approved this expenditure, and it must cease immediately.
Renaming the Kennedy Center to include President Trump’s name
President Trump’s appointees to the Kennedy Center Board rubber-stamped placing his name on the building. But the naming authority belongs to Congress alone. I opposed this move.
Status: A lawsuit has been adjudicated: the Judge ruled that Trump’s name must be taken off the building.
$1.8 Billion Slush Fund for Insurrectionists
I oppose this proposal by the Trump Administration to settle a lawsuit launched when a private citizen claimed he was wrongly prosecuted for political purposes. This fund could be used for January 6 insurrectionists pardoned by Trump. However, James Comey and Tish James, truly prosecuted by Trump’s DOJ, would not be eligible. Another piece of legislation I oppose.
Status: Bi-Partisan opposition has grown against this and I co-sponsored H.R. 8914, No Taxpayer-Funded Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2026. This legislation was introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and aims to outlaw collusive settlements and partisan handouts of taxpayer dollars.
This week’s edition of Bad Bills:
You should read what the majority is advancing – I’m voting NO or have voted NO on all of them.
H.R.1329 – Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act
A good idea, I sponsored the original bill. But this is amended to give President Trump the power to determine who is honored in the museum and who isn’t. I voted NO on the amended version. It failed 216-214 with bi-partisan opposition.
H.R. 2616 – Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act
Censuring discretion of gender topics in books and other venues. I voted NO – and it passed on a party line vote 217 – 198.
H.R. 6047 – Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2026
Doing a good thing – more aid to disabled veterans by increasing fees for veterans seeking home loan refinancing assistance. There’s a better way to do this, and this isn’t it. This passed on party lines 216-201. I voted NO.
H.R. 1041 – Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act
Background checks are a small price to pay to ensure those who buy guns are free of mental and emotional crisis. This prevents the VA from reporting certain information about an individual to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for use in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) – a system used by licensed firearms dealers to determine whether a person can legally purchase a firearm. Passed 216-201 along party lines. I voted NO.