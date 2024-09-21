SEPT. 21 — 2024 INDUCTEES TO WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCED

Hits: 31

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS By Amy Geiger September 21, 2024:

Four White Plains High School graduates have been selected for induction into the school’s Hall of Fame this fall.

The Hall of Fame pays tribute to White Plains High School alumni/ae who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and/or have significantly and positively impacted the lives of others.

The 2024 inductees are: Sandra Galef ’58, member of the New York State Assembly for 30 years,

Shawn Bryant ’82, Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting.

Larry Rogowsky ’90, Tony Award winning Broadway producer.

Mara Gay ‘04, Member of the New York Times Editorial Board.

The honorees will visit the High School on Thursday, October 17 and will meet with students during the day. The Induction Ceremony will take place in the Media Center at 3pm and will be followed by a reception. The public is invited.

This is the twenty-first class of distinguished alumni/ae selected since the Hall of Fame was established in 1996, bringing the total number of inductees to 90.

It is estimated that more than 40,000 students have graduated from White Plains High School in its 128 years of continuous operation.

The inductees were selected by a committee of representatives of civic and school groups from nominations submitted by the public. New nominations are welcomed each year.

More information is available by clicking here or by visiting https://hs.whiteplainspublicschools.org/organizations1/hall-of-fame