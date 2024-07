WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE JULY 19 REPORT SEE IT ANYTIME ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 52

WESTCHESTER NON-PROFITS FUTURE FUNDING NEEDS HAVE TO BE DETERMINED NOW TO ADDRESS COUNTY NEED TO GIVE FUNDING TO CONTINUE THEIR MISSION

THE FAILED ASSASSINATION EFFECT

JULY ELECTRIC BILLS TO DOUBLE? HEAT HEART ATTACK

THE BIDEN MUTINY CONTINUES

HURRICANE COVID CONTINUES TO BELT WESTCHESTER HIGHER CASES, SPREADING FASTER

HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR COVID IN 7 COUNTY MID-HUDSON REGION DOUBLE IN 5 WEEKS

HOW WILL COVID BE HANDLED IF IT CONTINUES TO EXPLODE IN THE FALL? WHAT’S THE STATE PLAN, WHAT WILL BE SCHOOL DISTRICT POLICIES?

MEET THE WINNERS OF THE DEMOCRATIC CITY COMMITTEE ESSAY CONTEST

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 23 YEARS

(Photo by Morton Pictures)

s