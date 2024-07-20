JULY 20–DAYSIDE: WESTCHESTER COUNTY TECH TEAMS RESTORE COUNTY COMPUTER CRASH IN HOURS

Hits: 31

WPCNR COUNTY-CLARION LEDGER. From Westchester County Executive George Latimer. July 19, 2024:

The Westchester County Executive George Latimer and his technology team reported at midday Friday the county tech experts and staffs had restored most computer services affected by the worldwide software update applied by CrowdStrike worldwide disrupting computer operations.

Here is Mr. Latimer’s press conference yesterday explaining how the tech team was ready and able to react quickly and effectively to get back online and running again.