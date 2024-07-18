JULY 18 1 P.M. EDT– DAY SIDE: BEACHES IN MAMARONECK, RYE , NEW ROCHELLE CLOSED DUE TO 1.3 INCHES OF RAIN

Hits: 58

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

ANNOUNCES BEACH CLOSURES

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has preemptively closed the following beaches for Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 due to 1.30 inches of rainfall observed in the past 24 hours. Effected beaches are as follows:

· Mamaroneck: Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club and Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

· Rye: Coveleigh Club

· New Rochelle: Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Club, Greentree Club and Surf Club on the Sound

Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club will remain closed through Monday, July 22 when it will be resampled. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.