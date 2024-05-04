MAY 4–WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS PRESENTS THE 8 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOOL BUDGET AND BOARD ELECTIONS MAY 21

Hits: 20

WPCNR, courtesy of the White Plains League of Women Voters presents the 8 candidates running for three seats on the Board Of Education in the School Board Budget and Elections May 21. They will be appearing at the Candidates Form at 7 PM for the Forum, held in the White Plains High School Library. The Forum will be zoomed and retelecast on FIOS Channel 46 and Optimum Channel 77. The information is published as received from the League and there may be some errors in fonts. Addresses and contact information excluded for privacy.

Information Sheet for Board of Education Candidates

Name: Donna Giambalvo

Education: Master’s Biomedical Engineering & Industrial Pharmacy

Profession: VP of Sales

Questions

Do you currently have children in the White Plains Schools, or have you had children in the schools in the past?

Presently, I am proud to have two daughters enrolled in the White Plains School District. They are currently thriving in the 4th and 5th grades, each embarking on their unique educational journeys.

There are many ways individuals can serve the community. Why have you chosen to run for the school board

I have chosen to run for the school board because I have witnessed firsthand the challenges and stresses faced by families and friends within the school system. This personal insight has inspired me to step up and advocate for meaningful change. My decision is driven by two primary motivations. Firstly, I am committed to being a voice for all students, parents, and community members, ensuring that their concerns and aspirations are heard and addressed. Secondly, I am dedicated to fostering an exceptional school system where every child has the opportunity to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By contributing to the improvement of our public schools, I hope to create a nurturing environment that rivals the quality of private institutions, thus providing my own children and countless others with the best possible education and prospects.

What skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member? In what school or district activities have you been involved?

My role as Vice President of Sales has given me key skills like leadership, planning, and managing finances, which are crucial for good governance. Leading teams has taught me how to collaborate well with different people and make smart choices. Managing complex problems every day has made me adaptable and good at thinking on my feet. With my focus on engaging with the community and making ethical decisions, I am ready to bring valuable contributions to the school board, helping to improve our schools for everyone’s benefit.

What do you think is the most important role of a school board member?

The main job of a school board member is to make sure students are safe and successful. This means making rules that help students do well in school, providing enough support for them to learn and grow, and creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels included. A school board member also helps build trust between teachers, parents, and administrators by working together. By listening to what the community wants, making choices that match the district’s goals, and focusing on what is best for students, school board members show their dedication to the students they represent.

What are the 2-3 strengths of which the White Plains Public Schools can be proud?

When reflecting on the strengths of the White Plains Public Schools, White Plains Public Schools in Westchester have much to be proud of. Their diverse community brings cultures together, making learning more exciting and inclusive. This prepares students for the diverse world they will face beyond school. Plus, the school has amazing teachers and staff who work hard to help every student succeed. They give personalized support to make sure each student reaches their potential. With such a supportive community and dedicated team, White Plains Public Schools offer a great environment for students to learn and grow.

What are the White Plains Schools’ greatest challenges?

When considering the greatest challenges facing the White Plains Schools, two significant factors come to mind. Firstly, the diversity within our schools presents both opportunities and challenges. While diversity enriches our educational environment and fosters cultural understanding, it also requires careful attention to ensure that all students receive equitable opportunities and support. Secondly, allocating and managing financial resources effectively is crucial for addressing various needs within the district, from maintaining quality education to providing necessary resources and support services. By addressing these challenges thoughtfully and collaboratively, we can work towards ensuring that all students receive the high-quality education they deserve.