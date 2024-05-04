May 4– WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS INTRODUCES THE 8 CANDIDATES FOR 3 OPEN SEATS ON THE WHITE PLAINS BOARD OF EDUCATION IN THE SCHOOL BUDGET AND BOARD ELECTIONS MAY 21

Hits: 21

WPCNR, courtesy of the White Plains League of Women Voters presents the 8 candidates running for three seats on the Board Of Education in the School Board Budget and Elections May 21. They will be appearing at the Candidates Form at 7 PM for the Forum, to be held May 9 in the White Plains High School Library. The Forum will be zoomed and retelecast on FIOS Channel 46 and Optimum Channel 77. The information is published as received from the League and there may be some errors in fonts. Addresses and contact information excluded for privacy.

Information Sheet for Board of Education Candidate

Name: Leslie Hickey

Education: College graduate

Profession: CPA

Questions

Do you currently have children in the White Plains Schools or have you had children in the schools in the past?

My son graduated from WPHS two years ago. I have a nephew who is a senior at WPHS now.

There are many ways individuals can serve the community. Why have you chosen to run for the school board?

I believe that times have changed, and we need a fresh perspective in addressing them.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member? In what school or district activities have you been involved?

I served as the Assistant Treasurer and then Treasurer for the WPHS PTA for four years as well as serving as an active volunteer at fundraising events. I have been on the PTA Council for three years as the enrichment and curriculum liaison. I also add a financial background in the business world which would assist in strategy and planning.

What do you think is the most important role of a school board member?

Fiscal responsibility

What are 2-3 strengths of which the White Plains Public Schools can be proud?

First, the district strives to add programs to the curriculum that meet the needs of a very diverse student body with different plans for their future. Second, WPHS has amazing facilities that are unlike any other high school in the area.

What are the White Plains Schools’ greatest challenges?

Finding the right balance between teachers and administrators to maximize education goals in a fiscally responsible manner. We need to find the right support for those on the front line in the classrooms so we keep our best teachers.

At the end of your term on the School Board, what would you hope to have been the accomplishment you are most proud of!

That no one wants to set my house on fire! (Just a little humor). This is a difficult question as it’s hard to know what the hot button items will be during my tenure. I’m sure that no one in the history of the Board elections ever wrote here that they wanted to be proud of how they dealt with a global pandemic! I think (and this sounds a little lame) that my biggest accomplishment would be to have the community be sad to see me go.