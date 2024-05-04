MAY 4–WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS PRESENTS THE 8 CANDIDATES FOR 3 BOARD OF EDUCATION SEATS IN THE SCHOOL BUDGET AND BOARD ELECTION MAY 21

Hits: 29

WPCNR, courtesy of the White Plains League of Women Voters presents the 8 candidates running for three seats on the Board Of Education in the School Board Budget and Elections May 21. They will be appearing at the Candidates Form at 7 PM for the Forum, held in the White Plains High School Library. The Forum will be zoomed and retelecast on FIOS Channel 46 and Optimum Channel 77. The information is published as received from the League and there may be some errors in fonts. Addresses and contact information excluded for privacy.

Information Sheet for Board of Education Candidates

Name: Jessica Buck

Education: B.S. Business Administration, SUNY Albany; MBA Cornell University

Profession: Marketing/Brand Management Consultant

Questions

Do you currently have children in the White Plains Schools or have you had children in the schools in the past?

Yes, I have a son in the 8th grade at Highlands who will be moving up to White Plains High School in the fall. He’s grown up in the White Plains City School District since Kindergarten at Ridgeway and Eastview’s 6th grade academy prior to Highlands Middle School. I’m happy to say that I’ve built positive relationships with his teachers, school administrators, counselors, and other school staff over the last 9 years including our facilities and maintenance staff who maintain our beautiful school buildings and grounds.

There are many ways individuals can serve the community. Why have you chosen to run for the school board?

I’ve been a student & parent advocate in the WPCSD since my son entered Kindergarten in 2015 and have lived in White Plains since 2003 after moving here upon graduating with an MBA from Cornell University. I am an active member of the PTA and have been going to BoE meetings consistently since 2015 when I became the PTA Council Representative for Ridgeway and have continued to represent the PTA at BoE meetings as President of the PTA Council and Advocacy Chair of the Westchester East Putnam Regional PTA. I’ve gotten to know all the members of the board over the years and have been able to gain a broad view of what is going on in the WPCSD community. There have been times when I am the only community member in attendance at the live meetings. I’ve witnessed how hard they work and admire their deep dedication to the students and families in the WPCSD. I share that same dedication and passion about serving students and families and continuously striving to make this school district the best it can be within the parameters of the resources available to it.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

My professional background is in Marketing/Brand Management, I am currently owner of my own marketing consultant business (current BoE members are lawyers, teachers, professors, finance managers). My professional experience and my volunteer experience brings a new perspective to the BoE. I have built relationships with parents, teachers, administrators and students because community engagement and advocacy is the most important role of the PTA. I understand the importance of transparent communication and collaboration with the community. I have all the characteristics of a board member as outlined by the NYS School Boards Association: I am an effective communicator, a consensus builder, community participant, decision maker, information processor, leader and team player. As a trusted member of the WPCSD community I believe I am the best qualified candidate to serve on the Board.

In what school or district activities have you been involved?

PTA Experience

Ridgeway PTA Council Rep 2015 tp 2021

Halloween Spooktacular Chair, 2016 & 2017

Book Fair Chair, 2016

Health & Wellness Committee, 2017-2019y678

District-wide Recess Committee, 2016, 2017

Silent Auction Chair, 2018, 2019, 2020 (raised ~$30K-$40K for PTA)

5th Grade Committee Chair, 2021

PTA Council co-President, 2020-21 (virtual year)

PTA Council President, 2021-22

PTA Council Advocacy Chair, 2022-24

Westchester East Putnam Regional (WEPR) PTA, White Plains Rep, 2021

WEPR PTA, Advocacy Chair, 2022

WEPR PTA, Membership Chair, 2022-2023, 23-24

District-wide Re-opening Committee 2020-2021

8th Grade Fundraising Committee Booster Club

Founded a 501c3 organization to fundraise for end of year activities & events

Moms Demand Action Westchester Volunteer since 2018

Be SMART for Kids Team Lead (secure gun storage education & advocacy)

What do you think is the most important role of a school board member?

Serving students and families, building strong relationships/partnerships with teachers, administrators and staff; ensuring community stakeholders are informed about important district changes and news and collaborating with community partners to fulfill the vision of the WPCSD while working toward achieving high student performance that aligns with what success looks like for each individual student.

What are 2-3 strengths of which the White Plains Public Schools can be proud? Diversity of the student population and the on-going effort to ensure students have an equitable educational experience

Teachers and administrators who make students a priority

A BoE that manages the district strategically (short & long range planning)

High level of readiness and preparation to manage through challenges

What are the White Plains Schools’ greatest challenges?

Community engagement with students and families (communication, partnership) at all schools, especially at the middle & high school levels

Retaining students as they transition from middle to high school

Finding high quality substitutes at all school building levels

Anticipating the impact of all the new residential construction in White Plains

At the end of your term on the School Board, what would you hope to have been the accomplishment you are most proud of!

Developing strong student and family engagement to bring our community together.

Marketing the WPCSD to showcase its strengths and elevate our city as a coveted place to live.