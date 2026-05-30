MAY 30–PHOTOGRAPH OF THE DAY

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DID YOU CELEBRATE NATIONAL HAMBURGHER DAY MAY 28?

I DID AT CITY LIMITS WITH THE ULTIMATE THE ONE THE ONLY “CITY LIMITS BURGER” MEDIUM RARE WITH BARBEQUE SAUCE LETTUCE CHEESE BACON LEAN, DEVELOPED THROUGH 32 YEARS OF RESEARCH BY CITY LIMITS HAMBURGER RESEARCH LAB

IT’S NOT TOO LATE! YOU CAN STILL FIT IN A SALUTE TO THE HAMBURGER TODAY!

A hamburger is therapy that works! Juicy, rich meaty taste creamy tangy cheese, the hot western twang of barbeque, the melt-in your-mouth lean fatty bacon it lifts your mouth’s spirit, stampedes that remuda of problems, worries right out of your head. The City Limits Burger does that to you. It’s a game-changer. Top it off with an Egg Creme and you’re a-rarin’ to go. French Fries on the side a must not to avoid.

I had not had one in a long time when I stopped in at “The Limits” in White Plains New York USA, Friday, when it arrived like James Brown on stage Friday afternoon, all that was missing was the cloak.

I mean the very sight of it lifted my spirits.

And the first big bite with catsup– MAN Oh MAN! making a comeback in my mouth, the juiciness the meaty spirited authority of burgerness KABBURGER! YIPPEE-I-OH-KI-YEA!

Saunter in to the welcome hub-bub of City Limits with your burgher face on if you want some burger therapy it works! You know you need it! Always!