SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER “FIXED” RATES NO LONGER “FIXED.”

SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER FIXED RATES FOR 29 WESTCHESTER CITIES & TOWNS IN ITS WESTCHESTER CONSORTIUM GO UP FROM “FIXED” RATE OF 15.281 PER KWH TO 15.606 FOR 100% RENEWABLE POWER & STANDARD SUPPLY BEGINNING JAN 1.

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. News & Comment By John F. Bailey. January 3, 2023:

The Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester customers in 29 Westchester County cities and towns paying fixed rates for 100% renewable energy generated or a fixed rates for standard electricity learned Tuesday from Constellation Energy that their “fixed’ rate is no longer fixed.

It goes up effective January 1 through November, 2024 when the current Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester contract with the 29 cities and towns expires with an anticipation of the new rate that will be negotiated this year. No explanation for the midstream “transmission charge” was given in the letter

Constellation Energy wrote customers in a letter dated December 28 and mailed first class from Dulles, Virginia that

“As the supplier to the City of White Plains community electricity program, Constellation New Energy, Inc., (“Constellation”) is writing to inform you of an increase to the electric supply price due to a transmission charge being assessed to all electricity suppliers in the state of New York. This price increase is 0.325 cents/kwh and will take effect beginning with your January 2024 utility meter read dates and remain in effect until the end of the current City of White Plains Electric Service Agreement on your November 2024 utility meter dates.”

(Editor’s Full Disclosure: Mr. Bailey is a Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester customer for its 100% Renewable Clean Power Product, customers with questions are urged to call Constellation Customer Care at 888-437-1722 or www.westchesterpower@sustainablewestchester.org or 914-242-4725)

Customers received this notice simultaneously virtually when Noam Bramson former Mayor of New Rochelle, now Executive Director of Westchester Power/Sustinable Westchester sent out a news release to media recommitting Sustainable Westchester commitments to clean energy growth. There was no mention of the reason for today’s “Unfixing” of the Green and standard Westchester Power electric rates in the Bramson news release.

The raising of the fixed rate raises the question of what kind of fixed rate will Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester be able to negotiate with electric suppliers that will be competitive with Con Edison rates and whether the Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester will be forced to pay the most expensive source of power when buying off the New York power grid, which currently is natural gas.

This is why the current “fixed” rate that is apparently not really “fixed” shot up from 7-1/2 cents/kwh to 15.2 cents/kwh in 2023. when a contract was finally agreed to in 2023 The New York Independent System Operator which regulates the electric supply market explanation for this forcing electrical highest price off the grid fits all suppliers, was every supplier buying off the power grid has to pay the same price for power off the grid, even though some suppliers may make electricity at their own plants like Con Edison.

Since the fixed rate doubled under the current contract, Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester customers have been promoted by Con Edison to switch over to Con Ed green supply guaranteed stable for 2 months.These promotions have been coming at about a once-a-month frequency from Con Ed and assorted other indedepent suppliers.

Now the knowledge that you can be switched in the middle of the contract, hurts the appeal of choosing a power source that helps save the planet.

Another issue here is: how serious is New York State, its legislators and the Governor in starting to clean up fossil burning fuel energy plants? When?

Since the approval of Con Ed rates by the Public Service Commission there have been no comments to this reporter’s knowledge criticizing the PSC 7-1 approval of the new 2023-24-25 electric rates Con Ed began to charge.

It is unclear whether the transmission charge referred to in the letter is related to the new Con Ed approved rates.

It is also unclear whether the Fixed can now change again should grid prices go up.

Leaders of both Sustainable Westchester/Westchester Power and the 29 cities in that consortium need to be informed and should really challenge this violation of the “Fixed Rate” contract to come next November.