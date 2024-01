FREI-PEARSON, PRESSER, PUJA SWORN IN FOR 4 YEAR TERMS ON COMMON COUNCIL

Hits: 99

JEREMIAH FREI-PEARSON TAKING THE OATH OF OFFICE AT TUESDAY’S COMMON COUNCIL MEETING FOR HIS FIRST TERM AS A MEMBER OF THE COMMON COUNCIL.

COUNCILWOMAN JENNIFER PUJA WITH HER FAMILY TAKING HER OATH OF OFFICE FOR HER SECOND TERM ON THE COMMON COUNCIL

COUNCILWOMAN VICTORIA PRESSER BEING SWORN IN FOR HER SECOND TERM ON THE COMMON COUNCIL.

COUNCILMAN FREI-PEARSON MADE A VERY SHORT THANK MESSAGE UPON COMPLETION OF HIS OATH AND COUNCILWOMAN PUJA DISCUSSED THE COMMITMENT A PERSON MAKES WHEN SERVING ON THE COMMON COUNCIL

https://youtu.be/nKGVzOMULt8