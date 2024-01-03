“FIXED” SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER RATES COULD RAISE AGAIN THIS YEAR, CONSTELLATION NEW ENERGY ACKNOWLEDGES IF STATE SAYS SO.

Hits: 84

FIXED PRICE OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER/WESTCHESTER POWER CAN BE CHANGED AGAIN THIS YEAR BY NEW YORK STATE IF ELECTRICITY CHARGES AND TRANSMISSION (DELIVERY CHARGES) RISE.

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. January 3, 2023. UPDATE 1:45 P.M.EST:

A Constellation Customer Care Representative of Constellation Energy clarified that the 0.325 cent rise in Transmission Charge (SEE PREVIOUS STORY) now applicable and being added to the 100% Renewable and Standard (No additional renewable energy) refers to the Delivery Charge Consolidated Edison charges, not the additional cost of the electricity.

The representative said that fixed rate could be changed again this year.

The representative said that could happen should New York State Public Policy be changed to reflect additional rises in grid electricity costs for making electricity and deliverying it during the summer,

For example the representative said raises in the fixed rate to generate electricity (Supply Cost) and deliver electricity (Transmission charge), if New York State chooses to do could be raised to cover the cost of higher rates to generate and deliver electricity.

I asked the Representative why since Constellation is based in the south, why they had to pay New York Rates. She said all Suppliers of electricity to New York were subject to paying New York rates.

In the years prior to 2023, Sustainable Westchester/Westchester Power offered fixed green energy and standard electricity at fixed rates. Customers were saved hundreds of dollars when Con Edison charged more for supply of electricity during the heat waves of the first four summers.

The Sustainable Westchester/Westchester Power offered price stability as opposed to Consolidated Edison costs of the electricity that fluctuated wildly resulting in bills in the $ 400 to $500 range and up.

In negotiating the new contracts for 2023-2024, Escos (Electric Supply Companies) buying off the NY electric grid market were forced to pay the highest cost electric power (natural gas), by the New York State Independent System Operator to maintain an orderly market.

A private utility that could generate electricity without having to supplement with electricity buys off the NY grid, to fulfill their consumer demand when demand soared beyond your capacity, you gained a competitive advantage. Your company could continue to offer lower rates until demand soared and you had to buy supply off the grid at the sky high grid rates of natural gas.

This policy, (if I owned an ESCO), would give me any incentive to convert to sustainable green energy and stop polluting the planet.

The New York Independent Services Operator effectively doubled the cost of Sustainable Westchester/Westchester Power rates, when Electric Supply companies who met consumer electric demands without going to the grid for electricity beyond the plant capacity gained a significant advantage over Sustainable by beating the Sustainable Fixed Rate by a substantial margin.