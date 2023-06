Hits: 0

DENNIS HANRATTY (CENTER AT THE PODIUM) THE SIGNING OF THE RIGHT TO COUNSEL (R2C)LAW IN WESTCHESTER

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS DENNIS HANRATTY 30 YEARS THE TENANT’S ADVOCATE

ON

THE NEW RIGHT TO COUNSEL LAW THAT PAYS ALL LEGAL FEES

WHEN IT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO THEM

HORROR OF THE EVICTION COURTS TENANTS FACE : BULLYING– WALK IN WITH A HOME, WALK OUT WITHOUT ONE

WHAT TENANTS HAVE TO KNOW TO PROTECT THEMSELVES, FIND HOUSING IF THEY ARE FACED WITH LANDLORD CONFRONTATION IN THE COURTS

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR COUNSEL .

30 MINUTES THAT WILLL LIFT YOU OUT OF YOUR CHAIR.

