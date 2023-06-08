Reginald A. Lafayette Remembrance

|
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
Invites you to Join us
Reginald A. LaFayette
Building Dedication Ceremony
Friday, June 16
11 a.m.
100 E. First Street, Mount Vernon, N.Y. 10550
Westchester County Democratic Election Commissioner Reginald LaFayette was a storied veteran of
Westchester County politics and elections. Long a public servant he started his career as the City of Mount
Vernon Commissioner of Human Rights and then as the Deputy Comptroller. Later, he became City Clerk for
the City of Mount Vernon, a position he held for 15 years.
In 1999, he was appointed the Westchester County Democratic Election Commissioner, a position he held for
over 20 years until his passing in 2022. Known for his passion, commitment and dedication to the next generation,
Commissioner LaFayette was Chairman of the City of Mount Vernon Democratic Committee and served eight terms as the Chairman of the Westchester County Democratic Committee. He was an iconic public servant,
trailblazer and mentor.