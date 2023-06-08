Reginald A. Lafayette Remembrance

Westchester County Executive George Latimer

Invites you to Join us Reginald A. LaFayette

Building Dedication Ceremony Friday, June 16

11 a.m. 100 E. First Street, Mount Vernon, N.Y. 10550 Westchester County Democratic Election Commissioner Reginald LaFayette was a storied veteran of

Westchester County politics and elections. Long a public servant he started his career as the City of Mount

Vernon Commissioner of Human Rights and then as the Deputy Comptroller. Later, he became City Clerk for

the City of Mount Vernon, a position he held for 15 years. In 1999, he was appointed the Westchester County Democratic Election Commissioner, a position he held for

over 20 years until his passing in 2022. Known for his passion, commitment and dedication to the next generation,

Commissioner LaFayette was Chairman of the City of Mount Vernon Democratic Committee and served eight terms as the Chairman of the Westchester County Democratic Committee. He was an iconic public servant,

trailblazer and mentor.