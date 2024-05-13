SUMMER PLANS OUTBREAK OUTLOOK NORTHEAST

Hits: 26
|
Summer Plans + Outbreak Outlook COVID HOSPITALIZATION REPORTING END
Northeast edition
bY Dr. Caitlin Rivers
(Reprinted with permission)
Welcome to the Northeast edition of Outbreak Outlook! It is only available to paid subscribers. If you wish to become a paid subscriber and access region-specific information, please click the Subscribe now button below. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin
Summer Plans
Important note: As summer approaches, the availability of data on respiratory diseases has dwindled. Influenza-like illness reporting is paused in most states, and Covid-19 hospitalization reporting has ended. This means there is less for me to cover in Outbreak Outlook. While I plan to continue to provide weekly updates for paid subscribers, I’m going to put them into a single report rather than the usual four regional reports for the summer months. Expect these updates to be less detailed until the fall when regular data collection and reporting resume.
Respiratory Diseases
ILI
Influenza and influenza-like illness is taking its summer break. Very few people are ending up at the doctor’s office or other outpatient clinical settings for influenza-like illness.
New Jersey has been reporting rates noticeably higher than its neighbors for the past several weeks (3.09% compared to <1.75% in every other state in the region), but I expect it to catch up in the next several weeks.
Spotlight on New York: Influenza-like illness at the state level is very low at 1.1%. There was a slight increase in the Western part of the state, but still below 2%. ILI in the city is quite a bit higher at 4%, but it is declining (slowly).
Similarly, very few people are being hospitalized for influenza in the Northeast. Two Northeastern states contribute to the CDC’s sentinel surveillance: Connecticut and New York. Connecticut reported 0.4 influenza-related admissions per 100,000 population, and New York reported 0.7.
COVID-19
Hospitalization data looks a bit different this week because, as of May 1, hospitals are no longer required to report Covid-19 or influenza hospital admissions. While they can report voluntarily, this past week ~1% of hospitals in most states did so. As such, the data presented here are from the CDC’s sentinel surveillance network (RESP-NET) that pulls from a subset of hospitals in a sample of states and covers ~10% of the U.S. population.
The quiet spell continues with Covid-19, with low levels in the wastewater, and few people ending up in the emergency department or hospitalized.
Wastewater data show very low concentrations of Covid-19 in the Northeast. Covid-19 is sending very few people to the emergency department – Covid-19 accounts for <0.5% of ED visits across the Northeast (the CDC categorizes anything <1.5% as “minimal”). Hospitalizations for Covid-19 similarly remain quite low in the Northeast, with the two states that contribute to the CDC’s sentinel surveillance network (Connecticut and New York) reporting that they admitted between 1 and 2 cases to the hospital per 100,000 population
Stomach Bugs
Some good news! There was a nice drop-off this past week in test positivity for norovirus in the Northeast, down to roughly 8% from around 10% the week before.
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
New
Previously reported:
In other news