MAY 15 —NEW! APPLE CINEMAS AT CITY CENTER OPENS TOMORROW AT NOON

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I’m excited to announce that Thursday, May 16, 2024 is opening day for the new state-of-the-art movie theater complex, Apple Cinemas, (where Showcase Cinema de Lux location had been at the White Plains City Center, 237 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY).

Guests will enjoy a newly renovated lobby, self-serve popcorn machines, reclining seats, and an upcoming on-site restaurant, BurgerFi, offering a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and more.

Also in the works, and planned for the end of the month, is both an IMAX and Apple Cinemas Premium Large Format ACX screen featuring 4K LASER and Dolby ATMOS 360-degree immersive sound. This includes IMAX with Laser, a groundbreaking, next-generation laser projection and 12-channel sound system which delivers increased resolution, sharper and brighter images.