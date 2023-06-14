SUPERVISOR CONGRATULATES ARDSLEY MAYOR ON HER COMPASSION, ACCEPTANCE OF MIGRANTS

Hits: 13

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. June 14, 2023:

(Note: WPCNR this morning asked Greenburgh Town Supervisor if community groups have been allowed by Dotgo the organization handling care and housing of migrants housed Sunday at Ardsley Acres in Ardsley were allowing community groups to welcome the migrants, introduce themselves and organize activities for children and adults outside the hotel such as trips to parks, schools, playgrounds, church services to give them an experience other than the continued feeling of incarceration. Mr. Feiner wrote:)

I am copying the Mayor of Ardsley since the hotel is in the village.

I support efforts to help migrants have a better quality of life and applaud the Mayor for her compassion.

I think that churches, synagogues should be involved. Many churches, synagogues have social action committees. They have -in the past sponsored immigrants from Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Many people in our communities would probably be willing to help the migrants.

The federal government should also let the migrants hold jobs.

In my opinion the federal government should try to identify jobs that are hard to find employees for -and try to match migrants with those skills with the employers. It would be a win-win.



WIth employment as a possibility – migrants could help our communities and become productive residents.