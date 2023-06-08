BILL TO ENABLE WHITE PLAINS TO SELL THE GALLERIA PARKING GARAGE MAY BE APPROVED BY ASSEMBLY THIS EVENING OR TOMORROW

Hits: 22

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. By John F. Bailey. June 8, 1023:

WPCNR has learned a bill the City of White Plains submitted to State Senator Shelley Mayer Tuesday, sent to the Assembly Wednesday, where the bill A-7674 has cleared the Assembly Ways and Means Committee today and put on the agenda today, and is heading to the Assembly Floor for a vote tonight or Friday.

The bill was filed and spread by the Common Council on the consent agenda Monday evening. It went to State Senator Shelley Mayer’s office Tuesday.

John Callahan, the Corporation Counsel for White Plains told WPCNR tonight the the bill if passed was submitted to State Senator Mayer and Assembly Woman Amy Paulin, “to give the city maximum flexibility if any formal proposals are submitted for the city parking garage.”

He said “No offers have been made on the property. The Common Council would have to approve any sale of the property.”

The bill, already passed by the State Senate as of Wednesday, went to the Assembly ways and means committee which approved it to be sent to the assembly floor by late this afternoon.

Callahan noted to WPCNR, if the legislature did not approve the request for “alienation” of the garage property before the end of this session of the state legislature, it could be months to get the bill passed.