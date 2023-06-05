MIGRANTS ARRIVE AT CENTRAL AVENUE HOTEL IN BATTLE HILL. 40 SO FAR, MAYOR ROACH CONFIRMS

Hits: 16

MIGRANTS ARRIVE TODAY IN A PICTURE PROVIDED WPCNR

WPCNR CITY LIMITS. From a White Plains CitizeNetReporter. June 5, 2023:

Migrants have arrived to live temporarily in White Plains, Mayor Roach firmed to other media today.

There was no Monday County Briefing today, at which this event probably would have been reported by the County Executive.

Mayor Tom Roach confirmed the arrival this evening, reporting that 40 have been housed so far.

The housing is expected to be temporary. This brings the total of migrants housed in Westchester to about 140 in Yonkers and White Plains.

Other possible places are the empty Arrowhead Hotel and the empty Rye Town Hilton. No construction or renovation has begun on either of those properties since the two closed during the time of Covid.