HYPOCRITES, BLACKMAILERS AND POLITICAL TERRORISTS.

WPCNR NEWS & COMMENT. Reprinted from The Delray Democrat, (Delray Beach, Florida) with Permission. June 4, 2023: (The bill to avoid default was passed by both houses of congress last week)

There are three things to know about the debt ceiling “crisis”:

(1) every penny of the $31.4 trillion of debt we will exceed on June 5 was

authorized by prior Congresses in legislation signed by prior presidents;

raising the debt ceiling is thus not a subject for negotiation but rather a

question of whether Republicans will welch on our country’s debts;

(2) before Newt Gingrich became Speaker in 1995, the ceiling was raised

more than 100 times, always without attendant drama; and

(3) since then, it has morphed into a crisis every time a Democrat occupied

the Oval Office and never when a Republican was president.

In 1995-96 and in 2013, Republicans’ phony hysteria about the debt caused

government shutdowns. In 2011, it caused S&P to downgrade the U.S. credit

rating for the first time in history because the ceiling wasn’t raised until days

before the government defaulted. This time Moody’s, Fitch, and Scopes

Ratings may join in a downgrade, costing the United States Treasury hundreds

of billions of dollars annually.

Republicans recover from their deficit hysteria whenever a Republican is in the White House.

Democrats have always acted responsibly without preconditions to protect the governmen

from a default.

That’s why the debt ceiling was raised without dramatics or demands when Reagan, the two Bushes,

and Trump was president, even when Democrats controlled Congress wholly or

in part. For example, Democrats joined with Republicans to raise the debt

ceiling without controversy or pre-conditions:

• 18 times when Ronald Reagan was president (even as he was tripling

the federal debt);

• 9 times while George W. Bush was doubling it (despite having inherited

three straight annual budget surpluses from Bill Clinton, the first

surpluses since 1969); and

• 3 times while Donald Trump was adding almost as much debt in four

years ($8.2 trillion) as Obama added in eight ($8.3 trillion), even

though Obama inherited the worst economic crisis since the Great

Depression and bequeathed Trump the longest expansion since World

War II.

No serious person could believe that Republicans are actually concerned with

the federal debt, nor can anyone doubt that Republicans are once again putting

the full faith and credit of the United States in jeopardy in order to achieve what

they could never have achieved through normal legislative channels. The polite

word for that is “blackmail.”

A less polite characterization is “political terrorism.” Republicans, with a slim and

fractured majority in a single House of Congress, are demanding steep spending

cuts and a rollback of some of President Joe Biden’s legislative accomplishments,

just as they did when Obama was president.

If Biden refuses to pay the ransom, Republicans are

prepared to create the first government default in

U.S. history. The immediate impact would be a

downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, the loss of one

million jobs, and a recession. A continued refusal by

Congress to raise the debt ceiling would result in the

loss of 7 million jobs and a 2008-style financial

crisis.

The Republican debt reduction plan, which passed

by a mere two votes, contains two principal

measures. The first would cause a recession and

further afflict the most vulnerable among us. The

second would further accelerate our reckless march

into a climate catastrophe.

The proposal contains no measures to reduce the

debt by increasing taxes or by reversing the Trump

“tax cuts” that added nearly $2 trillion to the federal

debt. Republicans don’t care that a substantial

majority of Americans (61% in the most recent poll)

favor raising tax rates for households that make more

than $400,000.

Two-thirds of the claimed reduction in spending

would be achieved by cuts in discretionary spending

(which is divided between defense spending and

safety net spending other than Social Security and

Medicare). The Republican plan cuts discretionary

spending by 9% from the current fiscal year, with

subsequent increases of 1% annually. Such cutbacks

would almost certainly tip the country into the

recession that “experts” have been predicting for

months would result from the Fed’s ten interest rate

increases over the last 14 months. Since Republicans

are on record as opposing any cuts to the Pentagon

budget, and the military accounts for the majority of

discretionary spending, it is our most vulnerable

populations will bear the brunt of the pain.

The plan also seeks to denude President Biden’s

Inflation Reduction Act, the most consequential

governmental response to the climate crisis ever

enacted. That’s hardly surprising, as the bill targets

the Republican Party’s principal paymasters—

plutocrats and polluters.

The bill, which includes tax credits designed to boost

production and consumption of green energy, is

estimated to have created 142,000 new fair-wage,

clean energy jobs already and is projected to create a

total of least 1.3 million jobs by 2030. That’s good

for the economy and the planet but not so good for

the filthy fuel industry.

The Act also includes $80 billion in IRS funding

designed to help recover taxes owed but not paid by

the wealthiest Americans and multinational

corporations. Although it will have negligible impact

on most Americans, it increases the likelihood that

the Republicans true constituency (the top 0.01%)

will begin to contribute their fair share.

The Republican proposal includes eliminating most

of the green energy tax credits as well the enhanced

IRS funding. It also requires Biden to agree to

legislation that would increase domestic production

of oil, natural gas and coal, and cut back on

permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries,

and other filthy fuel projects.

If Biden refuses to accede to these demands,

Republicans are ready, willing, and able to

precipitate the first government default in American

history.

Yet the price of acceding to Republican blackmail

would be a continuation of our reckless lurch into a

climate disaster from which there would be no

recovery. It would also slow the economy and tip the

country into the recession that “experts” have been

predicting for months.

There are reports of a deal that would focus solely on

cutting discretionary spending, but it’s unlikely the

Orwellian-titled Freedom Caucus – whose members

make the Tea Party seem like well-mannered guests

at a Victorian tea party – will agree to that. (They did not.)

Even if they do, and as noted above, it will be the

most vulnerable Americans who bear the brunt. Plus

ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

(Editor’s Note:

Both houses of congress passed the bill by 2 to 1 margins

Default averted.)