79 YEARS AGO D-DAY TODAY: THOUSANDS WERE FIGHTING DYING ON THE BEACHES OF NORMANDY TO TURN BACK THE EVIL, THE TERROR OF NAZI GERMANY TODAY IS D-DAY A DAY TO REMEMBER AND THINK OF THE STRUGGLE FOR PEACE JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY STILL ONGOING. THE DEAD LIE HERE UNITED IN DEATH SPEAKING TO US

