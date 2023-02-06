COLD CHILLS COVID.

Hits: 18

WESTCHESTER 62 NEW COVID CASES Sunday –LOWEST DAILY IN 1 YEAR.

LAST WEEK NEW COVID SUFFERERS: 1,010. 5TH LOW WEEK IN ROW.

PREVIOUS DAY LOW: 60 NEW CASES ON FEB 28, 2022

WESTCHESTER AVERAGE DAILY CASES MYSTERY: MORE CASES OUT THERE THAN TESTS SHOW

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Data from NY State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. February 6, 2023:

The last day Westchester recorded as low as 62 cases of new positive coronavirus cases was February 28, 2022.

Back then Westchester had been staggering from the County higest cases of covid in January 2022 when cases were still growing at 1,800 cases a week the first two weeks of February, then as the covid vaccine inoculations started to have impact on infection rates we had sharp drops to 886 infections the third week in February and 492 the final week in February.

The low of 1,010 recorded through Saturday February 4 was the fifth consecutive week Westchester residents had managed to lower infections. The first week of February 2022 last year Westchester suffered 1,883 new persons. Now after five weeks of reductions the county is doing much bette—56% below where we were last year.

Currently Westchester is seeing 6.4 new cases per 100,000 of population. This means since Westchester has 1,004,000 people, it has 10.04 times 6.4 new cases 64 daily new cases of covid a day in the county, which works out to 450 a week, or 1,800 a month. So why are we seeing such low lab-verified cases, yet more hospitals treating more patients for covid larger hospitals having as highas 50% covid patients.

White Plains Hospital Center Friday reported 24 admissions with 18 being treated for covid (75% of admissions.) The last time I checked the numbers on White Plains Hospital on January 17 they were running 53% of admissions being treated for covid.

On January 17, 2023 this was the performance on admissions for 9 Westchester Hospitals The White Plains Hospital has seen the percentage of covid patients go up flirting with 75% of admissions for covid.

The week of cold temperatures continued reduction of covid infections.

The daily projected cases in Westchester (6.4 per Westchester 1,004,000 population) do not match the average daily lab-verified cases.

The daily average infections should be generating 1,800 infections a month, but in January Westchester saw 7,131 cases. If Westchester continues to generate less than 1,000 cases the rest of February we would hit less than 4,000 cases for the month.

Of course, there may be a lag between daily cases reported by hospital and health authorities, but if there is a lag this means new cases should be even more than Westchester average of 6.4 per 100,000.

The daily average of lab-verified cases gives me the conclusion that a lot of citizens are not confirming if they tested positive for covid with a home test, and refuse to confirm the positive with a lab-test.

Could it be that they do not want to quarantine, want to continue to go to work and covid makes them sicker and by the time they are really sick from covid, they go to the hospital. Could this be a reason why daily average new cases do not add up to the positives expected if you go by the daily average lab-confirmed cases?

We need the authorities and health officials to be more analytical and transparent on why the continued hospitalizations 25% to 75% of hospital admissions (not including emergency treat-and-release admission) continues. It, in my opinion is a failure of testing policy on the part of state and local heal departments, that accounts for the continued official word that covid is behind us in the rear view mirror.

Is it coming from children in the schools? (Another failure of transparency)

Is it coming from careless adults trying to covid-it-out and not being able to do so until they panic and go to the hospital?

Is this hidden “hot positive population” a figment of my imagination, be they the unvaccinated, or whatever? Health officials choose to ignore these hospitalization rates at their peril. It’s not total beds a hospital has — it is how many personnel they have to administer ever growing covid cases now, they keep on coming.

If White Plains Hospital continues to get 18 new covid patients a day that is 140 a week.

If Suffolk County Stony Brook Hospital finds 21 patients out of 41 new admissions (50%) as they did Friday February 3, that is 140 a week.

If Northwell Hospital; in Nassau County finds 38 covid patients in 78 admissions Friday that is 266 a week.

If Yonkers Riverside gets 15 of 17 admissions a day a percentage 90% covid positives. That is 75 a week.

Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville saw 8 persons of 14 person positive for covid admissions.

Westchester Medical Center saw 8 covid positives of 42 admissions (20%) Friday that is perhaps 50 admissions for Covid a week.

Up in Yorktown, at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley they saw 8 of 14 admissions positive for covid (57% of admissions for covid. If infections grow, covid patients could grow past 50 a week, there.

I am not whistling Dixie here. The Mid-Hudson Region as of last Monday, as well as Nassau and Suffolk and New York City shows the growth of patients suffering from covid.

IN MID JANUARY HERE WAS THE PERFORMANCE OF 9 WESTCHESTER HOSPITALS AS OF JAN 17

SHOWING THE GROWTH OF HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR THE INDIVIDUAL HOSPITALS

They are a reminder that the more we socialize, the more risks we take, the wishful thinking that covid is in the rearview mirror is an excuse we are making to ourselves TO DO WHAT WE WANT.. Look in the sideview mirror. Covid is coming up in your blind spot. Don’t want to get a vaccine up date or booster? Well now you can your shots free. In May when the Emergency is lifted, you will pay as much as $130 for it.

You will not want to pay for the shot, and many of you will not be able to afford to, even though you cannot afford not to get the shot(s).