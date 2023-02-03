Con ED VARIABLE RATES CREEP UP TO WESTCHESTER POWER FIXED RATES IN JANUARY

Hits: 4



WPCNR THE POWER STORY. Special to WPCNR from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. February 3, 2023:

This is a comparison of the Con Ed and ESCO rate for the month of January prepared by sustainable Westchester. I try to post the comparison monthly -around the 5th of every month. The comparison shows that Con Ed rates are still lower than the ESCOs but residents should be aware that the ESCO rates can’t go up or down till October, 2024 and Con Ed rates can fluctuate each month. The comparison is prepared by Sustainable Westchester.

Anyone who wishes to opt out can easily opt out of the program. Many villages in Greenburgh and other localities in Westchester participate in the Sustainable Westchester initiative which uses green energy.

Greenburgh Residential Electricity Supply Rate Comparison –

January 2023 Westchester Power vs. Con Edison Westchester Power Program

Background

The Town of Greenburgh participates in a Community Energy Program known as Westchester Power. This electricity supply program is managed by the local nonprofit Sustainable Westchester on behalf of the 29 participating municipalities in Westchester County. The program empowers the county and its residents to actively work towards a vision for a healthy and sustainable future by supporting renewable energy. Residents benefit from the fixed price program model that provides cost control assurance on their electric supply charges.

Westchester Power Contract – January 2023 Rate Comparison The Westchester Power program offers two supply options for 100% Renewable and Standard. These rates are fixed until 10/31/2022.

January 2023 Residential Rates Average WP = WESTCHESTER POWER)

Con Edison Standard Rate WP 100%Renewable Fixed Rate WP Standard Supply

12.97¢/kWh 15.28¢/kWh 13.36¢/kWh

Below is an approximate electricity cost comparison for a hypothetical Greenburgh resident in January who consumed 500 kWh of electricity for the month –

For a Greenburgh resident on the ConEd supply, that customer would have been charged roughly $64.85 electricity supply –

For customers enrolled in Westchester Power under the 100% Renewable fixed rate, the charge would have been roughly $76.40 – ($11.55 CENTS MORE)

A Westchester Power Standard user’s charge would have been $66.80 Energy Market Prices Going (Forward) (only $1.95 cents more per kilowatt hour).

The market forecasts for this Winter expect prices for electricity to go substantially higher for customers.

Con Edison has warned customers of surging prices for this Winter and has already seen their rates climb.

Again, Westchester Power rates remained fixed month-to-month regardless of market prices.

For insight into electricity price rises in New York and the reasons for them, refer to these useful statements from official sources:

Con Edison Offering Assistance As Energy Market Prices Surge New York Independent System Operator Press Release – Global Economic Factors Continue to Drive the Cost of Energy up in New York Governor Hochul Announces Actions to Prepare New Yorkers for Rising Global Energy Costs

This Winter Options for Greenburgh Residents

Residents who want to enroll, change their supply, or opt out can visit the Westchester Power web page and fill out the applicable online form on the Sustainable Westchester website at

sustainablewestchester.org/wp/conedenergychoices/, email westchesterpower@sustainablewestchester.org, or call Sustainable Westchester at (914) 242-4725 ext. 111 for live assistance.

● Want to enroll?

Greenburgh residents who are not currently enrolled in the program (including those who have previously opted-out of the Westchester Power electricity supply in the past) still have the ability to opt-in and participate, as the current contract price is locked in until October 31, 2024. ● Want to change supply options? ○ For residents already participating in the program at either the 100% Renewable or Standard Supply fixed rates, you can change your supply option at any time. Whether you want to move into the 100% Renewable supply to maximize your clean energy impact, or switch to the Standard Supply for a better financial option, the choice is yours. ● Want to opt-out of Westchester Power altogether? ○ Residents participating in the program can opt-out at any point they wish with no hassle, penalty, or fees