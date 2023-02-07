Hits: 0

RESERVE YOUR GALA RESERVATIONS NOW

The Foundation’s 2023 Gala, Celebrating the Freedom to Read, will take place on Saturday, March 25th, from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Please join us for dinner followed by a an entertaining program, (finally) together in the Library!

The Foundation is honoring White Plains resident Oren J. Teicher, former CEO of the American Booksellers Association, Board member of National Coalition Against Censorship, and 2019 recipient of the National Book Foundation’s Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.

In keeping with the theme, the Foundation is thrilled to welcome special guest Kerri Maher. She’ll be talking with us about her new book, The Paris Bookseller, the dramatic story of how a humble bookseller fought against incredible odds to bring one of the most important books of the 20th century to the world.

“A love letter to bookstores and libraries.” –The Boston Globe

“Maher vividly reimagines the indomitable Beach, who struggled for years to get Ulysses published.”—The Washington Post

“Wholly immersive, a literary romp through Left Bank Paris…an enchanting glimpse of the storied lost generation through a female gaze.”—Toronto Star

Kerri Maher’s other books include The Girl in White Gloves, The Kennedy Debutante, and, under the name Kerri Majors, This Is Not a Writing Manual: Notes for the Young Writer in the Real World.

Buy tickets HERE

Funds raised through this event support childrens’ programs, literacy initiatives, teen activities, cultural events, new technology, and more!

RSVP soon so you don’t get sold out! Sorry, we’re unable to accomodate walk-ins due to limited seating for the program.

All guests will receive a copy of The Paris Bookseller. Cocktail attire

Thank you to our community partners: Caperberry Events, Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, LeVino Wine Merchants, Opus Westchester (list in formation)