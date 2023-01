Hits: 9

BASEBALL’S BACK TONIGHT SPRING TRAINING AT 8 ON WPTV FIOS CH 45 AND OPTIMUM CH 76 & www.wpcommunitymedia.org PEOPLE TO BE HEARD WITH THE IMMORTAL BULL ALLEN AND BEYOND THE GAME VETERAN SPORTS INSIDER, JOHN VORPERIAN FROM LEGENDARY AL LANG FIELD IN ST. PETERSBURG FLORIDA

“HELLO THERE EVERYBODY” TONIGHT FROM SUNNY FLORIDA OF MEMORY: BASEBALL IMMORTAL BULL ALLEN AND BEYOND THE GAME INTREPID INTERVIEWER, JOHN VORPERIAN OFFICIALLY OPEN THE HOT STOVE LEAGUE ACROSS THE COUNTRY. PITCHERS AND CATCHERS REPORT IN 5 WEEKS! BULL AND JOHN PREVIEW THE 2023 SEASON THE METS THE BOMBERS. THE NEW RULES. HOW WILL THE CLOCK, THE NEW BASES, THE NO SHIFT RULES AFFECT THE GAME? CAN MANAGERS GO BACK TO INSIDE BASEBALL? EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET READY FOR BASEBALL OPENING DAY MARCH 30